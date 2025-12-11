15:58
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has prevented an attempt to sell nearly 3 kilograms of drugs brought from Kyrgyzstan, the State Security Service reported.

The incident occurred in Boston district of Andijan region. At a patrol checkpoint, officers stopped a vehicle traveling from Andijan to Tashkent. During the inspection, authorities discovered 2 kilograms and 994 grams of hashish belonging to a 39-year-old resident of Andijan.

Officers also detained his 32-year-old accomplice.

According to the report, the drugs had been purchased from drug traffickers in Kyrgyzstan for $23,000 and were intended for sale in Tashkent.

A criminal case has been initiated under the articles «Smuggling» and «Illegal Drug Trafficking» of Uzbekistan’s Criminal Code.

The suspects have been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.
