Suspect in possession of psychotropic substances detained in Sokuluk

Police officers discovered the illegal possession of psychotropic substances in Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, on February 14, information was received that psychotropic substances had been discovered at a stationary traffic police post in the village of Ak-Zhol. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene, and the information was confirmed.

According to a forensic chemical analysis, the seized substance was the synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-4en-PINACA, weighing 2,697 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 283 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect has been identified as I.D., 22. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.