11:54
USD 87.43
EUR 102.30
RUB 1.16
English

Suspect in possession of psychotropic substances detained in Sokuluk

Police officers discovered the illegal possession of psychotropic substances in Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, on February 14, information was received that psychotropic substances had been discovered at a stationary traffic police post in the village of Ak-Zhol. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene, and the information was confirmed.

According to a forensic chemical analysis, the seized substance was the synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-4en-PINACA, weighing 2,697 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 283 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect has been identified as I.D., 22. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/372520/
views: 115
Print
Related
Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
 Illegal trafficking channel for psychotropic substances disrupted in Bishkek
 Drugs in parcel from Thailand: Two men detained in Bishkek
 Suspect in distribution of narcotics detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan dismantles major drug and psychotropic trafficking network
Officers seize over 7 kg of hashish, foreign national detained
Drug control functions transferred from Health Ministry to Interior Ministry
Three people detained in Naryn with drugs
Major psychotropic drug supply channel dismantled in Bishkek
Efforts to combat drug trafficking stepped up in Bishkek
Popular
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation
Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on
Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek
Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan
30 April, Thursday
11:41
Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector specialists to work in enhanced mode during holidays Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector specialists to work in enhan...
11:35
South Korea to assist in water supply master plan for Jalal-Abad villages
11:15
BITF 2026 Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
11:04
EAEU eliminates import duty on aircraft for 12 years
10:53
Suspect in possession of psychotropic substances detained in Sokuluk