14:58
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek

Two citizens suspected of selling synthetic drugs have been detained in Bishkek. The Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On April 6, 2026, a BYD QIN vehicle was stopped during an operational investigation. During a search of the driver, citizen G.S.G., 37, a substance of unknown origin was seized from the vehicle.

A chemical examination determined that the seized substance was the synthetic drug (spice).

As a result of further operational activities, officers detained the driver’s alleged accomplice, citizen S.A.A., 40.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic—Illegal manufacture for the purpose of sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues.

Forensic chemical analysis of the seized substances has been ordered. Investigative and operational measures are currently ongoing to identify other possible members of the criminal group.
link: https://24.kg/english/372049/
views: 106
Print
Related
 Illegal trafficking channel for psychotropic substances disrupted in Bishkek
 Drugs in parcel from Thailand: Two men detained in Bishkek
 Suspect in distribution of narcotics detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan dismantles major drug and psychotropic trafficking network
Officers seize over 7 kg of hashish, foreign national detained
Drug control functions transferred from Health Ministry to Interior Ministry
Three people detained in Naryn with drugs
Major psychotropic drug supply channel dismantled in Bishkek
Efforts to combat drug trafficking stepped up in Bishkek
Suspect in drug trafficking detained in Chui region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
27 April, Monday
14:51
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany...
14:17
Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
14:02
President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow
13:49
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Billiards Championship
13:04
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers