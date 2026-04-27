Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek

Two citizens suspected of selling synthetic drugs have been detained in Bishkek. The Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On April 6, 2026, a BYD QIN vehicle was stopped during an operational investigation. During a search of the driver, citizen G.S.G., 37, a substance of unknown origin was seized from the vehicle.

A chemical examination determined that the seized substance was the synthetic drug (spice).

As a result of further operational activities, officers detained the driver’s alleged accomplice, citizen S.A.A., 40.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic—Illegal manufacture for the purpose of sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues.

Forensic chemical analysis of the seized substances has been ordered. Investigative and operational measures are currently ongoing to identify other possible members of the criminal group.