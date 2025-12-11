15:57
Nomad.kg tourism portal presented in Kyrgyzstan

The multilingual tourism portal Nomad.kg was presented in Kyrgyzstan. As Gamal Soronkulov, the project’s creator and a representative of Destination Talas, stated at a press conference, the idea for the project emerged back in 2019.

«Since then, our team has successfully implemented two similar projects—ecomap.kg (an online map of environmental violations in Kyrgyzstan) and map.kg, which explores the beauty of the republic and its 32 key biodiversity areas. We have many enthusiasts who help us with this,» Gamal Soronkulov said.

He added that since the Soviet era, attention has primarily focused on Issyk-Kul region, while many regions, such as Batken and Talas, have been neglected.

«But today, the situation has changed; we’ve launched our project with Talas region, which has enormous potential for tourism development. Many Kyrgyzstanis know the three main locations in Talas: Manas-Ordo, the village of Sheker, the birthplace of the classic writer Chingiz Aitmatov, and Besh-Tash National Park. We are ready to showcase approximately 30 locations in Talas,» Gamal Soronkulov noted.

Another project author, Vladislav Ushakov, a representative of the Union of Photojournalists NGO, added that the website has only just begun to be filled with content.

«Unfortunately, there is a significant information gap, especially in the Kyrgyz language. If you search for information about locations in Kyrgyzstan in the state language, you will find no more than 30 sites. On our resource, information will be available in three languages — Russian, Kyrgyz, and English. Nomad.kg is a non-commercial site; we have no intention of profiting from each location. Our goal is to provide people with as much information as possible about Kyrgyzstan in a language they understand and encourage them to visit new places. Tourism promotes the development of Kyrgyzstan’s regions and contributes to the economy,» he emphasized.
