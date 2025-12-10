14:55
33 processing plants to be established in Naryn region

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is working to establish 385 processing plants across the country. This will increase the processing rate of agricultural products to 25 percent by 2030.

Based on an analysis of the crop and livestock production potential of Jalal-Abad region, the opening of two trade and logistics centers (TLCs) and three processing plants is planned. These facilities will operate taking into account the region’s climatic and geographical features, ensuring the preservation of agricultural products, reducing losses, and increasing processing volumes. These plants will process wheat, vegetables, fruits, milk, meat, wool, as well as oil and animal feed.

Plans for the region’s districts and cities:

— At-Bashy — 10 processing plants;

— Naryn — 1 TLC, 6 processing plants;

— Ak-Tala — 3 processing plants;

— Dzhumgal — 5 processing plants;

— Kochkor — 1 TLC, 7 processing plants.

The ministry will continue to work with local authorities to increase the agro-industrial potential of Naryn region and other regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/354102/
views: 120
