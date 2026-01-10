Electricity consumption limit increased for residents of Naryn region

The electricity consumption limit for residents of Naryn region has been increased, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, taking into account appeals from citizens living in high-altitude areas with challenging climatic conditions, a decision was made to raise the limit during peak load hours from 189,648 to 264,312 kilowatt-hours.

It is noted that the decision was also made as part of measures aimed at ensuring the stable operation of the country’s energy system during periods of maximum load.