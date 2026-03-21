Sadyr Japarov: Naryn's economy has more than doubled for five years

In Naryn region, the gross domestic product (GDP) was 18 billion soms in 2020, and by 2025, it reached 40 billion. Thus, the growth rate is 224 percent, indicating that the figure has more than doubled. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this during Nooruz celebrations.

In the industrial sector, output has increased 5.7-fold over the past five years. While only 30 enterprises were opened in the region in 2021, at least 134 were commissioned last year, creating hundreds of additional jobs.

Currently, projects in construction, roads, irrigation, and clean water supply totaling 21 billion soms are being implemented in Naryn region, with 143 facilities under construction.

Over the past five years, 51 social facilities, including schools, kindergartens, and hospitals, have been commissioned.

During this period, 259 kilometers of roads were paved in the region, 135 kilometers of which were completed by 2025. In particular, the road surface on Naryn’s main street was completely renewed. Furthermore, Naryn Airport was reopened last year, with flights to the capital now being operated twice a week.

Starting in 2022, contributions amounting to 0.6 percent of Kumtor’s gross income began to be paid into the Tenir-Too Development Fund. To date, approximately 2 billion soms have been accumulated, which are being used for regional development, social and infrastructure projects, including mortgage housing construction. A significant part of the projects is financed from the national budget.

The head of state also announced that 2,382 billion soms have been allocated from his stabilization fund for the construction of a unique cultural center in Naryn.

In total, over the past five years, the volume of foreign investment attracted to Naryn region amounted to 6, 800 billion soms.