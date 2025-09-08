Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn

As part of his working trip, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Naryn to review the implementation of social and infrastructure projects, the presidential press service reported.
The president also reviewed progress of the construction of an innovation and creativity center, which will host a library, museum, television and audio studios, a cinema and concert hall, coworking spaces, and IT zones. In addition, a children’s entertainment center and a municipal bathhouse are being built in the city.
The Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev reported on road works: asphalt paving has begun on Lenin Street (9 km), while defects from previous repairs are being addressed on Sheraliev Street (2.3 km). The President emphasized the need to ensure high-quality standards.
At the conclusion of his visit, President Sadyr Japarov stressed the importance of timely implementation of projects and adherence to quality standards.