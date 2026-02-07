Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan

An investment project has been presented to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev met with a delegation from the Chinese company Minshan, who presented an investment proposal to build a low-carbon, high-tech industrial park for the production of electrical appliances, including household equipment.

The company is noted to have experience in developing industrial parks, while the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in the project and readiness to provide the necessary support.