Schools in Naryn region switch to online classes due to severe frost

Schoolchildren in Ak-Tala district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan have been transferred to online learning due to severe frost. The Education Department of the district confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to officials, air temperatures have dropped below — 35 degrees Celsius.

Online classes will continue for a week, until January 18.

The Ministry of Education noted that decisions on switching to online learning are made by district education departments.

Schoolchildren across the country returned to classes after the winter holidays today, January 12.