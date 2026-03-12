12:36
Processing industry growth recorded in Kyrgyzstan

The country is consistently working to develop its processing industry, and the sector is showing steady positive growth. During the reporting period, the share of food processing enterprises, including beverage and tobacco production, in the total volume of processing industry output was 18.8 percent. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to it, in January 2026, agricultural processing enterprises produced food, beverage, and tobacco products for 8,091.6 billion soms at current prices. The physical volume index made up 113.6 percent, demonstrating positive growth in the industry.

To further develop the processing industry, the ministry has developed a plan for 2026, which includes the opening of 75 processing plants, trade and logistics centers.

Three processing plants and one trade and logistics center have already been commissioned:

— Naryn region, Naryn district, Zhan-Bulak village — individual entrepreneur Kubatbek Amanturov opened a workshop for the production of semi-finished flour products;

— Naryn region, Naryn district, Emgek-Talaa village — individual entrepreneur Aizhamal Musabekova opened a milk processing plant with a capacity of up to 4 tons per month;

— Issyk-Kul region, Ton district — Erdik OJSC opened a feed production facility.

In addition, a new trade and logistics center has been registered in the city of Manas:

— Zolotoy Orekh LLC — a facility with a capacity of 500 tons, designed for shock freezing and storage of fruits and berries.

Work to launch new processing plants and develop logistics infrastructure in the republic’s regions will continue according to the plan for this year.
