11:14
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s processing industry grows by 27.8 percent for 11 months

Kyrgyzstan’s processing industry recorded a growth of 27.8 percent over the first 11 months of 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the volume of output in the processing industry during the reporting period amounted to 94.23 billion soms, which is 15,031 billion soms more than in the same period of 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that the sector is developing actively and making a significant contribution to the country’s economy, including to the growth of gross domestic product (GDP).
link: https://24.kg/english/357053/
views: 128
Print
Related
33 processing plants to be established in Naryn region
Kyrgyzstan shows industrial growth in first half of 2025
New cement plant line launched in Kant with participation of President
Industrial output growth of 7.2 percent expected in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Cabinet of Ministers instructs to open processing plants in each district
Industrial companies in Kyrgyzstan to be obliged to insure employees
Deputies get acquainted with work of Kyrgyzindustry companies
100 industrial and social facilities to be opened by Independence Day
Cabinet Chairman visits tile and cement production plants
100 industrial and 100 social facilities to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year! 24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20 Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world
5 January, Monday
11:06
No precipitation expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 5–7 No precipitation expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast...
10:58
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
10:52
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan name key achievements and events of 2025
10:48
Kyrgyzstanis believe country is moving in right direction — survey
10:42
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians