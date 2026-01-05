Kyrgyzstan’s processing industry grows by 27.8 percent for 11 months

Kyrgyzstan’s processing industry recorded a growth of 27.8 percent over the first 11 months of 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the volume of output in the processing industry during the reporting period amounted to 94.23 billion soms, which is 15,031 billion soms more than in the same period of 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that the sector is developing actively and making a significant contribution to the country’s economy, including to the growth of gross domestic product (GDP).