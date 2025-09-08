Sadyr Japarov briefed on planned developments in Naryn region

During his working trip to Naryn, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed plans for the region’s social and economic development, the presidential press service reported.

Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Naryn region, Nurbek Satarov, reported on the launch of construction of a new maternity hospital and a city family medicine center, as well as the implementation of investment projects, including the development of Torugart coal deposit.

The president was also briefed on plans to build At-Bashy — Bayetov — Kazarman road.

Sadyr Japarov instructed officials to complete the construction of Zhaman-Davan and Terek-Sai reservoirs and canals, to reconstruct the central park in the village of Bayetov, and to begin construction of a cultural service center in Ak-Talaa district.

The head of state stressed the importance of targeted use of allocated funds to ensure the successful implementation of all projects.