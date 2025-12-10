Avalanche blocks Karakol–Enilchek road, passage temporarily closed

A snow avalanche descended today on Karakol—Enilchek highway in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, resulting in a temporary closure of the road, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, cleanup operations are currently underway, carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 11. The avalanche came down in six locations along the route. Additional information will be provided later.

A snowstorm is currently observed at Chon-Ashuu pass on Karakol—Enilchek road.

The Ministry of Transport urges drivers traveling to mountainous areas and mountain passes to strictly follow traffic rules.