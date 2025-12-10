11:47
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending the simplified procedure for importing goods by road from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The new validity period for the preferential procedure is set through December 25.

The corresponding document, published on the official legal acts website, specifies amendments to Decree No. 778 of October 24, 2025, which previously indicated December 10 as the deadline.

The changes take effect immediately upon signing and are intended to ensure the continued application of simplified customs procedures on the Russian—Kazakh section of the border.

The EAEU has been testing a pilot project on product labeling, which allows all member states to track the movement, origin, and characteristics of such goods across the Union’s territory without additional procedures. At the end of September, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the system was ready for full-scale implementation within the EAEU, a decision later approved in Minsk by the heads of government of the member states.
views: 70
