EAEU eliminates import duty on aircraft for 12 years

Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have agreed to eliminate import customs duties on aircraft for a period of 12 years, following a proposal by Kazakhstan, the country’s Ministry of Trade reported.

Under the Union’s common customs framework, unified import duty rates typically apply to most goods brought in from third countries.

Previously, the duty on aircraft ranged from 7.5 percent to 12.5 percent of their customs value.

Kazakhstan justified the initiative as part of efforts to develop a multimodal transit hub. The measure provides for exemption from customs duties and taxes on imported cargo aircraft. EAEU member states supported the proposal, and the duty-free regime will remain in effect for 12 years.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade, the country’s carriers are estimated to require around 130 cargo aircraft.