USA and Russia account for about 70 percent of chicken imports to Kyrgyzstan

In January — February 2026, foreign trade in meat products in the Kyrgyz Republic saw a sharp increase in imports, while domestic exports declined significantly. The United States, Russia, and China accounted for the majority of the influx. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Imports: Poultry and beef dominant

Poultry accounted for the largest share of meat imports. In the first two months of the year, 10,757.5 tons of chicken, worth $13.7 million, were imported into the country. This figure exceeded the previous year’s level by 20.7 percent. The key suppliers were:

United States: 4,302.2 tons;

Russia: 3,165.7 tons;

China: 1,349.5 tons;

Kazakhstan: 1,032.2 tons.

Frozen beef imports increased by 9.1 percent, reaching 1,291.5 tons. The largest volumes came from India (563.3 tons), Brazil (254.4 tons), and Belarus (251.9 tons).

Pork imports also grew by 41.3 percent, reaching 496.2 tons (with Russia being the main supplier).

Exports: Mutton supplies collapse

Export activity by domestic producers declined significantly in early 2026. Supplies of fresh and chilled beef fell by 30.8 percent, reaching only 242 tons. All of this volume was sent to the Uzbek market.

The most dramatic decline was recorded in mutton and goat meat exports. The volume fell fourfold, to 107 tons, representing only 25.1 percent of last year’s figures. The Arab countries remained the main buyers: