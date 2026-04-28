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Kyrgyzstan requests 300 additional grant places from Russian universities

Kyrgyzstan has requested 300 additional state-funded grant places for its students at Russian universities. The Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova said.

According to her, the Russian side has already allocated more than 700 grant places this year for study at leading universities in the Russian Federation.

«Following the visit of the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh and his delegation, we requested 300 additional places,» she said in Moscow.

Isamatova noted that Kyrgyz students show strong interest in studying in Russian. She emphasized that the Russian language in the Eurasian region serves not only as a means of interethnic communication and cultural exchange, but also an important element of integration in scientific and technical cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/372220/
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