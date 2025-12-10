President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Human Rights Day

President Sadyr Japarov today congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on Human Rights Day, observed on the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This document, approved by the UN General Assembly on December 10, 1948, became a solid foundation for the modern system of human rights and freedoms, proclaiming the rights, liberties, and dignity of every person as the highest value.

«For the Kyrgyz people, who have long honored justice, freedom, honor, and human dignity, the principles of the Declaration resonate with our traditions. It is no coincidence that our ancestors said: ‘To lose your honor and dignity means to lose your human name.’

Having joined the United Nations in 1992, our country recognizes and supports universal human rights norms. Today, these values inherited from our ancestors are clearly enshrined in our Constitution and national legislation, forming the core of our legal system and the foundation of state policy as a whole, defining the meaning and content of the work carried out by all public bodies, local government institutions, and their officials,» the president noted.

According to him, the state attaches special importance to protecting citizens’ rights, strengthening justice institutions, developing democratic processes, and ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and social services. It is consistently implementing measures to provide equal opportunities, combat discrimination, and protect women, children, and vulnerable groups.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov added, human rights and freedoms are not only legal norms but also a culture of mutual respect, personal responsibility for one’s actions, and a commitment to creation and mutual support.

«Only through the joint efforts of the state, society, and families can we build a strong, just, and prosperous Kyrgyzstan. On this important day, I call on my fellow citizens to maintain respect for human honor and dignity, for diversity of opinion, and for the cultural and spiritual values of our people. Protecting human rights and showing recognition and respect for every member of society, regardless of social or other status, is a key contribution to the country’s sustainable development, its security, and the future of our children,» he concluded.