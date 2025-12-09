16:52
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allocates 133 million soms to raise salaries of scientists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has allocated additional funds to increase the salaries of employees of scientific institutions. The order was issued in accordance with the presidential decree of October 13, 2025 and the provisions of the Budget Code.

According to the document, the Ministry of Finance is instructed to transfer from the republican budget:

  • 19,239.2 million soms to the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation;
  • 113,690 million soms to the National Academy of Sciences under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The funds are intended to raise the salaries of scientific staff in 2025.

The Ministry of Finance is also tasked with accounting for these adjustments when preparing amendments to the Law «On the Republican Budget for 2025 and the Planned Period of 2026–2027.» In addition, the ministry must submit information on the execution of the order to the relevant committee of the new convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The Ministry of Science and the National Academy of Sciences are required to ensure that the allocated funds are used for their intended purpose.
