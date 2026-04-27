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 Teachers in Kyrgyzstan to begin receiving higher salaries starting April 28

Teachers in Kyrgyzstan will begin receiving increased salaries from April 28. Minister of Education, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, salaries were raised by 100 percent starting April 1. Calculations under the new pay system have been completed, and funding has already been distributed to the regions.

Earlier, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, said that a young teacher without experience in a city previously earned around 14,000 soms, while now their salary is about 39,000 soms, with approximately 32,000 soms received after deductions.

An experienced teacher working in a high-altitude area with more than 30 years of service previously earned about 65,000 soms. Their income has now been increased to around 104,000 soms, with approximately 90,000 soms received after deductions.

It is noted that the base rate remains unchanged at 7,040 soms. Various coefficients are applied on top of this amount. A teacher’s salary depends on their level of education, location, teaching hours and workload, years of experience, as well as additional payments for class supervision and grading.
link: https://24.kg/english/371995/
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