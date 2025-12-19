11:01
Social workers’ salary to be increased by 50 percent starting April 1

A significant salary increase is planned in Kyrgyzstan for 2026. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced in an interview with state television channels.

According to him, during the first stage, starting in 2026, the salaries of teachers, healthcare workers, cultural workers, and service personnel will increase by at least 50 percent.

The second stage of the increase is scheduled for September 1, 2026. During this period, salaries of state and municipal employees will increase by 50 percent.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, implementing the salary increase will require approximately 57 billion soms per year, of which 39 billion soms have already been provisionally allocated in the 2026 budget.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that economic growth and increased budget revenues allow the state to continue raising wages.
