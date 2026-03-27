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Salary of public sector employees in Kyrgyzstan to be increased starting April 1

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree improving the pay of public sector employees.

According to the decree, a presidential compensation payment will be introduced starting April 1. For employees in education, healthcare, culture, social protection, and other sectors, it will amount to up to 15,000 soms per position. Technical and junior support personnel, as well as civilian personnel in law enforcement agencies, will receive a payment of 5,000 soms.

Furthermore, starting September 1, salary supplements for certain categories of civil servants will be increased by up to 50 percent, depending on the complexity, quality, and performance of their work.

Certain employees of government agencies, with the exception of certain agencies, will receive an additional compensation of 15,000 soms.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree and amend the national budget for 2026-2028 accordingly. The Presidential Administration is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the document.
link: https://24.kg/english/367703/
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