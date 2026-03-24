Nurses’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan to nearly triple

Salaries of nurses in Kyrgyzstan will be nearly tripled. Klara Oskonbaeva, head of the Budget Policy and Financial Analysis Department at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said on Elden Sobol program of Kabar news agency.

According to her, the current base salary of a nurse without experience or bonuses is 11,968 soms, which will increase to 19,360 soms starting April 1. An additional presidential compensation of 15,000 soms per position will also be introduced.

«As a result, the total salary will amount to 36,000 soms, while the take-home pay will be about 29,000 soms. This means nurses’ salaries will nearly triple,» Klara Oskonbaeva said.

She added that from April 1, 2026, healthcare workers are expected to see an average salary increase of around 100 percent, though the exact raise may vary depending on position and conditions.