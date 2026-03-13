Salary increase: Doctors and teachers may receive presidential compensation

As part of a planned salary increase for medical workers and teachers in Kyrgyzstan, authorities intend to introduce a presidential compensation payment added to the base salary.

At a joint meeting of deputy groups Ishenim and Ala-Too, First Deputy Minister of Health Tilek Mamadaliev recalled that medical workers’ salaries are expected to double starting April 1, 2026.

According to him, 15,000 soms per month will be allocated from the presidential fund for each healthcare employee — both doctors and nurses — as an additional payment.

Teachers are also expected to receive a 100-percent salary increase. A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers «On remuneration conditions for employees of educational organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic» is currently circulating among the teaching community.

The document proposes introducing presidential compensation to base salaries as follows:

15,000 soms for employees of the education system (excluding technical and junior service staff);

5,000 soms for technical and junior service personnel.

If an employee works less than a full workload, the presidential compensation would be calculated proportionally.

The compensation would not be included in the calculation of vacation pay and would be added to salaries along with all benefits and bonuses, including those for working in high-mountain and remote areas.

At the same time, the teaching community and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan have asked the head of the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the draft resolution on teachers’ salaries. They are concerned about significant differences in pay coefficients between teachers of different subjects. History teachers, in particular, fear that even with a 100-percent increase, they may still earn less than teachers of primary school or STEAM subjects.

According to the president, after the increase the average salary of doctors will reach 62,500 soms (around 50,000 soms after taxes). A young teacher’s salary will amount to 36,800 soms (about 31,200 soms net).

For example, the salary of a secondary school mathematics teacher working and living in a remote high-mountain area with a regional coefficient of 1.8 and more than 30 years of teaching experience will increase to 97,600 soms starting April 1.

However, government agencies have not yet officially commented on the exact mechanism for implementing the salary increases for doctors and teachers from April 1.