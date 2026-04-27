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Unified coefficient introduced in salary increase for teachers in Kyrgyzstan

A unified coefficient has been introduced for all teaching staff as part of the salary increase effective April 1, 2026. Akyikat Baimuratova, head of the Department of Budget Policy, Financial Analysis and Infrastructure, said at a press conference.

Previously, separate coefficients were applied for STEM teachers and primary school educators. History teachers had opposed this approach and called on the Cabinet to revise it.

Under the new resolution, base salaries and teaching rates have been increased by 60 percent. In addition, education sector employees will receive a presidential compensatory payment of 15,000 soms, while technical and junior support staff will receive 5,000 soms.

The presidential compensatory payment is not included in the calculation of vacation pay, allowances, or additional payments for working in high-altitude and remote areas, and is paid at the rate of one full position.

If a teacher’s workload is less than one full position, the compensatory payment is calculated proportionally. If the workload equals or exceeds one full position, the payment is made in full.

Monthly bonuses for qualification categories for general education school teachers are set as follows:

  • 5,000 soms for the highest category;

  • 3,000 soms for the first category;

  • 2,000 soms for the second category.

Baimuratova added that additional one-time payments are provided for teachers who prepare winners of international Olympiads:

  • 500,000 soms for first place;

  • 300,000 soms for second place;

  • 200,000 soms for third place.

For preparing winners of national Olympiads, teachers will receive monthly payments during the academic year:

  • 10,000 soms for first place;
  • 7,000 soms for second place;
  • 5,000 soms for third place.
link: https://24.kg/english/372005/
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