Salaries of sports sector employees in Kyrgyzstan increased from April 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution to raise salaries for employees in the field of physical culture and sports.

According to the government, starting from April 1, workers in the sector have begun receiving higher pay. The increase is aimed at improving the quality of work and strengthening financial motivation for specialists.

Under the decision, salaries have been raised by 50 percent. In addition, a bonus of 15,000 soms has been introduced, along with a presidential compensatory payment of 5,000 soms.

In total, salaries of 4,367 employees in the sports sector have been increased.

Experts believe the measures will help support the industry, improve the social conditions of workers, and create favorable conditions for the further development of sports in the country.