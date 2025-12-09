15:17
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region

On December 6, 2025, citizen O.K. filed a report with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. He reported that in September 2025, citizen T.M., having gained his trust, fraudulently took 15 sheep from his home in the village of Tuz and had not returned them. As a result, the victim suffered material damages in the amount of 315,000 soms. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, on the same day, citizen K.A. filed a similar report with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. He reported that in May 2025, citizen T.M., having gained his trust, fraudulently took two heads of cattle and 13 sheep from his home in the village of Milyanfan and had not returned them. As a result, the victim suffered material damages in the amount of 696,000 soms.

Criminal cases have been opened on these facts under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During operational investigative activities, police officers established the whereabouts of the suspect, T.M., 39. In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, he was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

If anyone has suffered as a result of the illegal actions of this individual, please contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district or the duty unit at 0312 616907 or 0700 616907.
