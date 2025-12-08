Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained several officials of the municipal enterprise Bishkeksvet of Bishkek City Hall as part of a criminal investigation into corruption in public procurement. The security service reported.

According to the SCNS, the investigative and operational measures were aimed at identifying violations that were creating an unreasonable financial burden on the local budget. The investigation uncovered numerous violations in the procurement of lighting poles for the improvement of Chingiz Aitmatov Park.

The investigation established that the company’s employees, acting in collusion with the contractor, entered into a knowingly unfavorable contract, which resulted in the embezzlement of funds on an especially large scale.

A criminal case was opened under Article 339 (Concluding a knowingly unfavorable contract) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, on December 5, charges were brought against the director of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise, T.E.T., the chief engineer, I.E.I., and the director of the T.S. LLC, N.R.A. All three were detained and placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.