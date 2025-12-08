20:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained several officials of the municipal enterprise Bishkeksvet of Bishkek City Hall as part of a criminal investigation into corruption in public procurement. The security service reported.

According to the SCNS, the investigative and operational measures were aimed at identifying violations that were creating an unreasonable financial burden on the local budget. The investigation uncovered numerous violations in the procurement of lighting poles for the improvement of Chingiz Aitmatov Park.

The investigation established that the company’s employees, acting in collusion with the contractor, entered into a knowingly unfavorable contract, which resulted in the embezzlement of funds on an especially large scale.

A criminal case was opened under Article 339 (Concluding a knowingly unfavorable contract) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, on December 5, charges were brought against the director of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise, T.E.T., the chief engineer, I.E.I., and the director of the T.S. LLC, N.R.A. All three were detained and placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/353852/
views: 52
Print
Related
Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region
Vote buying: Relatives of disqualified candidate for Parliament arrested
Man distributing provocative video detained in Bishkek
Deputy Head of Osh branch of State Agency for Land Resources detained
Case on unrest: Former president’s son and ex-MPs placed under arrest
Temirlan Sultanbekov detained for calls for mass unrest
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
Company CEO and her daughter suspected of stealing $1.47 million
Suspect accused of calls for mass unrest detained in Kyrgyzstan
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
20:11
Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfav...
19:58
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
18:31
Kyrgyzstan's border guards trained to counter explosive threats
18:23
Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15