Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region

A resident of Kara-Balta, S.Yu., 76, filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Jaiyl district on December 4. She reported receiving calls from unknown individuals from December 2 to December 3 — one posing as a Megacom employee and another as a representative of the National Bank — who convinced her to transfer 3 million soms to a so-called «secure account». The money was transferred via a payment terminal at Globus hypermarket. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209-1 of the Criminal Code (intentional transfer or sale of electronic payment means, virtual asset wallets or SIM cards to third parties).

During operational measures, police identified and detained Zh.M. (24) and Sh.T. (25), who had previously obtained an Optima bank card and sold its data via Telegram. This card was used by fraudsters to steal the victim’s money. By doing so, the detainees granted third parties access to their online banking, which is also a criminal offense.

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Zh.M. and Sh.T. were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region once again reminds the public that transferring SIM cards, bank cards, or other electronic payment means to third parties is a criminally punishable act.