Gypsum board production plant opened in Jalal-Abad region

As part of a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, attended the opening ceremony of a gypsum board production plant in the village of Dostuk, Suzak district.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that industrialization is one of the country’s strategic priorities, emphasizing that more than 100 plants are commissioned annually across the republic.

«According to the results of the first 10 months of this year, industrial production exceeded 595 billion soms, representing a 9.8 percent increase, with construction materials accounting for 8.4 percent. The industrial sector is demonstrating steady positive growth, which is impacting overall macroeconomic indicators. According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product amounted to 1.4 trillion soms, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The dynamic development of the construction sector in the republic is driving growing demand for building materials and necessitating increased production for the industry’s continued sustainable growth.

Under these conditions, the opening of a new plant is of strategic importance,» he said, adding that the market’s dependence on gypsum imports remains high, with imports reaching 8.5 million square meters in the first nine months of 2025 alone.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the commissioning of the plant will reduce import dependence by providing the construction sector with high-quality domestic materials and creating additional jobs in the region.

The plant’s design capacity is 60,000 tons of gypsum powder per year and 10 million square meters of gypsum board per year. The plant has created 80 jobs. $11.7 million was invested in the project.