Turkish company AKPLAS to invest in irrigation systems plant in Kyrgyzstan

A plant for the production of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment is planned for construction in Moskovsky district of Chui region. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the production complex will be located on a 10-hectare plot of land in Ak-Suu aiyl aimak.

The Turkish company AKPLAS PLASTIK SANAYI VE TICARET A.Ş. is an investor of the project. The company specializes in the production of modern solutions for agricultural irrigation and water infrastructure, including drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, polymer pipes, and water filtration and separation equipment.

Implementation of the project will make it possible to establish local production of equipment for water-saving systems. This will help improve the efficiency of water resource use, reduce irrigation water losses, and promote the introduction of modern technologies in the country’s agricultural sector, the ministry noted.
