Stone crushing plant to be launched in Manas city

Construction of a modern stone crushing plant is nearing completion in the city of Manas. Once operational, the plant will provide permanent jobs for approximately 70 local residents. The press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region reported.

The plant’s production capacity is up to 360 cubic meters of product per hour. Construction is nearly complete, and approximately 60 units of new equipment have been purchased for the plant’s needs.

The project is being implemented with the support of Chinese investors. The total cost of the plant is $7 million.

Tilek Tekebayev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region, paid attention to environmental safety. Since the plant was built on the banks of Kok-Art River, the regional emergency situations department has emphasized the need to strictly adhere to the boundaries of the water protection zone.

Tilek Tekebayev instructed Manas Mayor Abdupata Matkalikov and the plant’s management to build an additional dam to protect the shoreline.
