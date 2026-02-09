14:42
Industrial park to be opened on territory of Mailuu-Suu plant

An industrial park will be opened on the territory of Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant. Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Parliament.

He made this statement in response to a question from MP Tabyldy Muratbekov about whether wage arrears have been paid and whether layoffs will lead to increased unemployment in Mailuu-Suu.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the state has paid off three months of wage arrears for all 550 plant employees.

«We told them that if you want to voluntarily resign, we’ll pay you two months’ salary. If you’re willing to wait and be unpaid, your job will be retained and we’ll soon provide you with work. Regarding the 248 million soms in utility bills and loan debts, the state will cover all of this, as the president is overseeing the plant,» he replied.

He added that a glass container manufacturing facility is currently operating there.

«About 200 people work there. 187 million soms have been allocated for its support in the form of working capital. This is enough for four months of operation. There’s also one LED lamp production line, and we want to increase that number to five. 200 million soms have been allocated for this. We’re also working with an investor to establish production of mineral wool insulation, with a raw material base of 700,000 tons,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The minister noted that, based on a presidential decree, the plant’s territory will be transformed into an industrial park with preferential operating conditions.

«There’s already interest from entrepreneurs. For example, investors want to build a pharmaceutical plant. They’re asking for 20,000 hectares and a tax exemption. They say they can create up to 500 jobs by the end of the year. If all these projects are implemented, none of the Mailuu-Suu plant’s employees will be left without work,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/361179/
