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Pharmaceutical plant to be built in Mailuu-Suu

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a meeting with investors regarding the construction of a pharmaceutical plant.

Representatives of the Chinese companies EHD (Eurasian Healthcare Development), Qinhuangdao Taizhi Medical Technology Company Limited, and the Polish pharmaceutical company LEKAM participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on the construction of a pharmaceutical complex that will produce solid oral and liquid dosage forms, ointments, and sterile preparations.

The total investment is $25 million. The project will create up to 800 jobs. It is planned to be implemented on the premises of Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed his readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that relevant government agencies will provide support for the investment project.
link: https://24.kg/english/369823/
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