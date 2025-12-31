11:50
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on unpaid leave

More than 500 employees of Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant are being sent on unpaid leave, the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region reported.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative Nurlan Ermatov met with the plant’s workforce and management to discuss the current situation at the enterprise. He informed workers that the Cabinet of Ministers is addressing the issue of outstanding wage arrears. Employees have not received salaries for the past three months, and it was promised that payments will begin in 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also concerned with finding an investor for the plant. Until operations resume, 550 employees are being sent on unpaid leave.

During the meeting, the official listened to workers’ complaints and assured them that every effort is being made to resolve the problems.
link: https://24.kg/english/356806/
views: 63
Print
Related
Leather processing plant to be built in Issyk-Ata district within two years
Operation of foam plastic manufacturing plant in Lebedinovka suspended
Gypsum board production plant opened in Jalal-Abad region
Reinforced concrete production facility opened in Kochkor district
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins
Cabinet to strengthen support for Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant
Ak-Sai Cement plant in Osh region transferred to state
President Sadyr Japarov visits Tunduk Beton plant in Issyk-Kul region
New cement plant line launched in Kant with participation of President
President Sadyr Japarov opens ceramic tile plant in Chui region
Popular
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB- ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB-
Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan
31 December, Wednesday
11:37
More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on unpaid leave More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on...
11:34
Customs brings over 156 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s budget
11:14
Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects
10:14
Swimmer Denis Petrashov named Athlete of the Year in Kyrgyzstan
10:11
EAEU extends registration of medical devices under national rules