More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on unpaid leave

More than 500 employees of Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant are being sent on unpaid leave, the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region reported.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative Nurlan Ermatov met with the plant’s workforce and management to discuss the current situation at the enterprise. He informed workers that the Cabinet of Ministers is addressing the issue of outstanding wage arrears. Employees have not received salaries for the past three months, and it was promised that payments will begin in 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also concerned with finding an investor for the plant. Until operations resume, 550 employees are being sent on unpaid leave.

During the meeting, the official listened to workers’ complaints and assured them that every effort is being made to resolve the problems.