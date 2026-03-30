Cement plant for $137 million to be built in Chui region

An investment agreement for the construction of a cement plant in Chui region has been signed in Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers announced.

The document was signed on March 30 between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and SHENFENG ZET CEMENT LLC. The project envisages the construction of a plant with a capacity of 3,200 tons of clinker per day in Kyzyl-Oktyabrsky aiyl aimak of Kemin district.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers by Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency, and on behalf of the company by Hua Jianfei, Deputy General Director.

The total investment in the project will be $137.6 million.