Leather processing plant to be built in Issyk-Ata district within two years

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced the construction of a leather processing plant in Issyk-Ata district in an interview with Birinchi Radio. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources reported.

According to the minister, 100 hectares of land, previously privately owned and unused, were transferred to the state and assigned to the ministry’s state-owned enterprise Agroholding. The project is being implemented at the direction of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Currently, the area has sewerage, water, and electricity. In the future, entrepreneurs working with wool, leather, and livestock products will be able to lease production space,» he noted.

Construction of the tannery is expected to be completed within 1.5 years. The project’s implementation will develop the processing industry, create new jobs, and increase the added value of livestock products.
