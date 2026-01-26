Illegal construction of asphalt concrete plant discovered in Talas

A facility being constructed without registration in the construction registry was discovered in Talas region. Following an inspection, the company was fined 200,000 soms.

Inspectors from Talas Regional Office of the Department of State Architectural and Construction Supervision discovered an asphalt concrete plant on the outskirts of the village of Chon-Kara-Buura in Aitmatov district. The facility was being built without mandatory registration, although it was approximately 70 percent complete and already operational.

Following the raid, Granit Trans Service LLC was fined and ordered to register in accordance with the established procedure.

It is noted that raids on all construction sites in Talas continue on an ongoing basis.