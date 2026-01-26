14:02
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Illegal construction of asphalt concrete plant discovered in Talas

A facility being constructed without registration in the construction registry was discovered in Talas region. Following an inspection, the company was fined 200,000 soms.

Inspectors from Talas Regional Office of the Department of State Architectural and Construction Supervision discovered an asphalt concrete plant on the outskirts of the village of Chon-Kara-Buura in Aitmatov district. The facility was being built without mandatory registration, although it was approximately 70 percent complete and already operational.

Following the raid, Granit Trans Service LLC was fined and ordered to register in accordance with the established procedure.

It is noted that raids on all construction sites in Talas continue on an ongoing basis.

The construction registry is an information system for recording construction projects, design and contracting organizations, as well as permits and design documentation, as required by law.
link: https://24.kg/english/359271/
views: 149
Print
Related
More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on unpaid leave
Leather processing plant to be built in Issyk-Ata district within two years
Operation of foam plastic manufacturing plant in Lebedinovka suspended
Gypsum board production plant opened in Jalal-Abad region
Reinforced concrete production facility opened in Kochkor district
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins
Cabinet to strengthen support for Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant
Ak-Sai Cement plant in Osh region transferred to state
President Sadyr Japarov visits Tunduk Beton plant in Issyk-Kul region
New cement plant line launched in Kant with participation of President
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
13:55
Bishkek - Karakol: Four subsidized flights a week with reduced ticket price Bishkek - Karakol: Four subsidized flights a week with...
13:48
Big Chui Canal to be concreted: €37 million project to halve water losses
12:59
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
12:49
Illegal construction of asphalt concrete plant discovered in Talas
12:32
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight