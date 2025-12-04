Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin official talks

An official meeting of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took place in Islamabad. The press service of the President reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the head of state, and following the exchange of greetings, a military band performed the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

The commander of the honor guard presented a welcome report, after which Sadyr Japarov, accompanied by the commander, walked along the red carpet. The two leaders then exchanged brief greetings with members of their official delegations.

Following the ceremony, Sadyr Japarov and Shehbaz Sharif participated in a joint tree-planting—a symbolic gesture of developing cooperation. The parties then proceeded to the hall for bilateral talks.