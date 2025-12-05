Pakistan announces plans to expand trade cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took part in the Kyrgyzstan—Pakistan Investment Dialogue held in Islamabad. The presidential press service reported.

Participants of the Business Forum were provided with detailed information outlining investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, with particular emphasis on prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that following the forum, the two sides would be able to announce the expansion of trade cooperation, establishment of joint ventures, and new investments in education, healthcare, and several other sectors.

Around 80 representatives of companies operating in pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology, mining, healthcare, and logistics took part in the Kyrgyzstan—Pakistan Business Forum.