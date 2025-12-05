Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan meet in Islamabad

During his state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in narrow and expanded formats.

The parties discussed deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, developing transport and logistics ties, and expanding cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The importance of further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and maintaining regular contacts at various levels was noted.

Sadyr Japarov and Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that the talks will provide additional impetus to the development of cooperation between the two countries and will mark an important step in strengthening multifaceted ties.