17:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons

In the first nine months of 2025, at least 14,591 citizens of Pakistan entered Kyrgyzstan, while 15,289 left. Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva said at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, during this period, 2,012 Pakistanis were fined, and 672 were deported from the country. At the same time, 18 Pakistanis were sentenced, one of them to life imprisonment.

«He was convicted of sexual assault and murder in 2012. About 70-75 percent of the remaining crimes are conflicts between Pakistanis—robbery, causing less serious bodily harm, and organizing illegal migration,» Umutkan Konkubaeva said.

The Deputy Prosecutor General announced this information during a discussion of a draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan on the transfer of convicted persons. She noted that previously there had been no mechanism for the exchange of convicted individuals between the two countries.

Umutkan Konkubaeva added that there are no convicted citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan. According to Pakistani information, 191 Kyrgyzstanis have been registered with the consulate, 120 of whom are permanently registered, and 71 are temporarily registered.

«Most of them are Kyrgyzstanis married to Pakistanis, their children, and students of religious educational institutions,» the Deputy Prosecutor General stated.

Responding to questions from deputies, Umutkan Konkubaeva explained that the adoption of the agreement does not automatically mean the extradition of all convicted persons. This occurs at the request of the other party. Each crime is considered separately, and the transfer of convicted persons occurs only if the laws of both countries provide for the same punishment for that crime. Following the discussion, the committee members approved the draft agreement.
link: https://24.kg/english/355510/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan agree on mutual electricity supplies
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan meet in Islamabad
Pakistan announces plans to expand trade cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million
Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin official talks
Sadyr Japarov reviews Pakistan’s latest military and aviation technologies
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Pakistan
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Monday
17:19
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by...
16:59
Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man
16:44
EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh
16:38
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
16:31
18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons