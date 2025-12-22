18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons

In the first nine months of 2025, at least 14,591 citizens of Pakistan entered Kyrgyzstan, while 15,289 left. Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva said at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, during this period, 2,012 Pakistanis were fined, and 672 were deported from the country. At the same time, 18 Pakistanis were sentenced, one of them to life imprisonment.

«He was convicted of sexual assault and murder in 2012. About 70-75 percent of the remaining crimes are conflicts between Pakistanis—robbery, causing less serious bodily harm, and organizing illegal migration,» Umutkan Konkubaeva said.

The Deputy Prosecutor General announced this information during a discussion of a draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan on the transfer of convicted persons. She noted that previously there had been no mechanism for the exchange of convicted individuals between the two countries.

Umutkan Konkubaeva added that there are no convicted citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan. According to Pakistani information, 191 Kyrgyzstanis have been registered with the consulate, 120 of whom are permanently registered, and 71 are temporarily registered.

«Most of them are Kyrgyzstanis married to Pakistanis, their children, and students of religious educational institutions,» the Deputy Prosecutor General stated.

Responding to questions from deputies, Umutkan Konkubaeva explained that the adoption of the agreement does not automatically mean the extradition of all convicted persons. This occurs at the request of the other party. Each crime is considered separately, and the transfer of convicted persons occurs only if the laws of both countries provide for the same punishment for that crime. Following the discussion, the committee members approved the draft agreement.