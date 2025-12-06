10:23
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan agree on mutual electricity supplies

During Sadyr Japarov’s state visit to Pakistan, Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev met with his counterpart, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, following the talks, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the energy sector.

The meeting took place on December 3-4 and focused on deepening bilateral cooperation and implementing joint projects in the energy sector.

The ministers discussed key areas of cooperation, including exchanging experience in the construction and operation of hydroelectric power plants, the use of modern technologies, expanding cooperation within the CASA 1000 project, and mutual electricity supplies—from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan in the summer and from Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan in the winter.

The parties also discussed prospects for the development of renewable energy sources and the possibility of implementing joint green energy projects. They also discussed attracting skilled labor from Pakistan to participate in energy projects in Kyrgyzstan. The two countries’ Energy Ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document aims to strengthen the energy partnership and create a foundation for new bilateral initiatives.
