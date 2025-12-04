11:18
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves new national driver’s license design

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has approved the description and sample of Kyrgyzstan’s new-format national driver’s license — the 2025 model. The corresponding resolution was adopted on December 3.

According to the document, driver’s licenses of the 2019 model will continue to be issued until the existing stock of blank forms is fully used. After that, state bodies will switch to issuing the 2025-model licenses.

The State Center for the Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has been instructed to provide samples of the new licenses to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that foreign states can be notified of the transition to the updated document. The Center must also take actions outlined in the resolution.

The state institution Kyzmat under the Presidential Administration has been authorized to personalize the new licenses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, will carry out the necessary work to inform foreign countries about the introduction of the 2025-model driver’s licenses.

The Cabinet noted that the decision aims to introduce a new document confirming citizens’ right to operate vehicles and meeting modern requirements.

The resolution will enter into force 15 days after adoption.
