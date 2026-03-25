Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses to end on March 31

The campaign for the free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan will end on March 31, the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers told 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, documents that do not indicate an expiration date can still be replaced until December 31, 2026, without submitting medical certificate form 083, but a state fee will apply.

Starting April 1, the replacement fee will amount to 1,389 soms.

To replace a permanent driver’s license, the following conditions must be met:

no outstanding administrative or municipal fines;

fines issued under Safe City system must be paid in advance;

registration within the Kyrgyz Republic is mandatory.

Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid for now, but are subject to mandatory replacement in the near future.

The campaign to replace permanent driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan has been underway since January 15, offering free replacement without requiring a medical certificate (form 083).

From January 15 to February 28, a total of 268,213 applications for the replacement of driver’s licenses were submitted across the country.