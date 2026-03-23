In-person, evening, online: How Category B drivers to be trained in Kyrgyzstan

New state educational standards for initial vocational training of drivers have been approved in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the state standard for training Category B drivers, the following study modes are provided:

full-time (in-person);

full-time evening;

distance learning (online).

For online programs, practical driving lessons must be conducted under the supervision of an instructor.

Applicants are required to have one of the following documents:

a secondary school certificate;

a basic general education certificate.

The standard duration of training is:

10 months (for students with basic or full secondary education);

up to 1 year for professional training and retraining programs.

The curriculum requires at least 320 hours of instruction per academic year (10 months for standard instruction), including laboratory and practical classes in the relevant subjects and 70 hours of practical driving.

Teaching staff requirements include:

instructors and trainers must undergo professional internships at least once every three years;

traffic rules teachers must have relevant education and at least three years of experience;

driving instructors must have at least five years of driving experience;

first aid instructors must have a medical degree.

According to officials, the new standards are aimed at improving the quality of driver training, reducing road accidents, strengthening professional competencies, and enhancing overall road safety.

It was previously reported that, starting in September 2026, general education schools will begin teaching students six specialized subjects related to driving and motor vehicles.

In early November, the Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev announced that all private driving schools in the country would be closed and training periods would be extended.

President Sadyr Japarov stated that «up to 90 percent of driver’s licenses in previous years were obtained without full training.» He added that purchasing a driver’s license would no longer be possible.