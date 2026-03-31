New driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan recognized in Europe

The new national driver’s licenses of the Kyrgyz Republic are a legitimate document for driving abroad. Government agencies continue to monitor the situation and are ready to provide advisory assistance to citizens through embassies. Officials announced this at a press conference today.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Boobek Salimzhanov, reported that the new driver’s licenses are manufactured using modern German equipment and offer a high level of security. He noted that the plastic licenses contain 34 security features, a level of security that no other Central Asian country has.

He noted that the documents meet international requirements: they use Latin letters, have a photograph, and other mandatory elements.

Kyrgyzstan complies with all internationally accepted technical standards, allowing the driver’s licenses to be recognized and accepted in various countries, including European countries. Boobek Salimzhanov

The official added that there is no difference whether the documents are printed vertically or horizontally. Both options are accepted in the standard requirements.

Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev told about measures taken to recognize documents abroad. He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent samples of the new driver’s licenses to host countries for the legalization process. Kyrgyz Embassies in Europe conducted outreach efforts and sent diplomatic notes.

The driver’s licenses were initially sent electronically, and then in physical form by mail. Thirty-two diplomatic missions and 10 Consulates General of Kyrgyzstan were involved in this effort. Almaz Imangaziev emphasized that the ministry has not received any complaints regarding the recognition of the new driver’s licenses to date.

He noted that there have been isolated cases of document forgery, but these are isolated incidents and are quickly investigated.