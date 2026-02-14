13:31
Kyrgyzstanis with foreign driver's licenses may be required to register

A draft law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Road Safety» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document proposes requiring citizens of Kyrgyzstan holding national driver’s licenses issued in foreign countries to register them with the authorized vehicle and driver registration agency.

According to the amendments to the Law «On Road Traffic in the Kyrgyz Republic,» driving a vehicle in the country with a foreign driver’s license that has not been registered within the required timeframe will be prohibited.

The Cabinet of Ministers will determine the registration procedure and timeframe.

Simultaneously, it is proposed to add a new Article 184-1 to the Code of Offenses. Failure to register foreign driver’s licenses within the prescribed timeframe will incur a fine of:

  • for individuals—3,000 soms;
  • for legal entities—13,000 soms.

The initiators note that the amendments are aimed at streamlining driver records and strengthening road safety controls.
