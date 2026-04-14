Driver's license non-recognition rumors spread by corrupt groups — President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that reports claiming Kyrgyz driver’s licenses are not recognized abroad are the result of actions by corrupt groups. He made the statement during a meeting with residents of Alai district.

According to him, the new-format driver’s licenses are recognized worldwide, while claims that Europe does not accept them are «an organized effort by a corrupt mafia.»

The head of state noted that a number of reforms have been implemented in the country over the past five years, and nearly all of them have sparked public reaction. In his view, protests and criticism are often driven by groups that have lost access to financial flows.

The president recalled that before 2020, passports and driver’s licenses were produced abroad, creating opportunities for abuse. Now, he said, the documents are fully produced domestically, which has helped eliminate corruption schemes.

Sadyr Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan is notifying other countries to recognize only the new-format documents. He stressed that this will help identify and eliminate cases of illegal obtaining of passports and driver’s licenses in the past.

He also assured that forging the new documents is nearly impossible due to modern security features.